TN Guv files defamatory case against suspended DMK leader for his remarks

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 19: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday filed criminal defamation suit in a Chennai court against now suspended DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy over his alleged defamatory remarks against the Governor.

Krishnamurthy was suspended by the DMK days ago after he made allegedly critical remarks against Ravi in connection with him skipping portions of the government-prepared address to the state assembly.

Ravi avoided some paragraphs of the address on January 9 and made some points on his own. He walked out of the House later and there appears to be no signs of the confrontation between Raj Bhavan and the DMK regime fading soon.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the state unit of BJP had approached police with separate complaints, seeking action against the DMK functionary for his 'abusive and intimidatory' speech, targeting Ravi.

Notably, there has been tension between Governor RN Ravi and the DMK government over several issues. However, a massive face-off erupted between them after the Governor's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark drew the ire of the ruling DMK. The face-off intensified further after Governor RN Ravi during the state Assembly address skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai.

At an event on the Raj Bhavan premises on January 4, Ravi during a felicitation of volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, had referred to the word "Tamizhagam" triggering a controversy in the State. He was met with strong resistance from the DMK.

"While dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam.' In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in historical cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam,' as a more appropriate expression," the official communique from Raj Bhavan, quoting Ravi, stated on Wednesday. The month-long event celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi had concluded recently. "An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of the Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched," the statement read. It had further said that without understanding the basis of the speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion.

"Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," the Governor had said in the release.

However, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi rejected the clarification saying "the Governor has no locus standi to comment about Tamil Nadu, its culture or language."

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 16:15 [IST]