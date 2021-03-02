Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping out BJP: Rahul Gandhi

TN Elections 2021: DMK unhappy on seat allocation; No promises made with Left, Congress

Chennai, Mar 02: With the State Assembly Elections around the corner, the political hobnobbing has intensified in the southern state. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

As the DMK is out of power in the State for the past 10 years, the party's president MK Stalin is strategizing scripting a grand comeback for the DMK in the upcoming Assembly polls.

However, it seems the DMK is in no mood to give a huge chunk of constituencies to its allies. On Monday, the party signed a seat-sharing deal with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), apportioning them three and two seats, respectively.

However, the party has failed to reach an agreement with the Left parties.

It is reportedly said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India want 10-12 seats to contest, but the DMK is willing to give only 5-6 seats to both parties.

Not only the Left parties but also Congress is unhappy with the share of seats being offered by the DMK. While Congress wants at least 35 seats, the DMK is ready to offer just 18-20 seats to the national party.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the DMK is close to signing the deal with Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). Talks are on with Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party.