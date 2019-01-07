  • search
    Chennai, Jan 7: The Election Commission has decided not to hold the Tiruvarur by-election, slated for January 28. The by-election notification now stood rescinded, according to Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer. The by-election notification now stood rescinded, according to Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

    As a consequence of the cancellation of the notification, actions and steps taken by the Returning Officer for the constituency were "declared null and void."

    TN: Election Commission cancels Tiruvarur assembly by-poll

    The Election Commission directed Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu that notification "calling upon 168-Thiruvarur Assembly Constituency to elect an MLA stands rescinded forthwith."

    "All steps taken by Returning Officer, Dist Election Officer and electoral authorities concerned are here by declared null and void"

    Election Commission stated that the Commission is of the view that the process of conduct of by-election from 168-Thiruvarur Assembly Constituency cannot be continued as TN govt, Dist administration Thiruvarur is pre-occupied with relief and rehabiliatation work after cyclone 'Gaja'.

    Also Read | BJP's poll in-charges: Piyush Goyal for TN, Nadda gets UP

    The by-election was necessitated by the death of late DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on August 7. The notification for the by-election was made on December 31. Following this, the DMK and AMMK have announced their candidates while the AIADMK was scheduled to announce its candidate this morning around 9.30 am. Various political parties were also asking the election commission not to conduct the bypolls now since the restoration and rehabilitation works are going on Thiruvarur, which was one of the districts worst affected by cyclone Gaja.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
