Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy files nomination from Edapadi
Salem, Mar 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palanisamy on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.
Palanisamy has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.
The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.
Palanisamy is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.