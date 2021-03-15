YouTube
    Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy files nomination from Edapadi

    Salem, Mar 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palanisamy on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.

    Tamil Nadu CM
    Palanisamy has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

    The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.

    Palanisamy is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.

