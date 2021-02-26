TN, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam elections 2021: Full polling, counting schedule

Fake: Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Assam polls

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission of India announced the elections to be held in four states and one Union Territory.

Following this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into force. Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will go to polls starting April 2021. The counting of votes for all the assemblies will held on May 2, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Here is the full schedule:

STATE / UT (number of seats) NUMBER OF PHASES POLLING DATES COUNTING DATE Tamil Nadu (234 seats) Single-phase April 6 2nd May Kerala (140 seats)

Single-phase

April 6

2nd May

West Bengal (294 seats) 8 Phase1- March 27,Phase 2- April 1,Phase 3- April 6,Phase 4- April 10,Phase 5- April 17 ,Phase 6- April 22,Phase 7- April 26,Phase 8- April 29 2nd May

Assam (126 seats) 3 Phase 1- March 27,Phase 2- April 1,Phase 3- April 6 2nd May

Puducherry (30 seats) Single-phase April 6 2nd May

Malappuram by-poll

Kerala:

Elections will be held in a single phase:

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

Date of polling: April 6

Date of counting: May 2

Tamil Nadu:

Elections will be held in a single phase.

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

Last date of nomination: March 19

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

Date of polling: April 6

Date of counting: May 2

West Bengal:

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

Last date of nomination: March 19

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

Dates of polling: march 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, April 29

Puducherry:

Election will be held in a single phase

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

Last date of nomination: March 19

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

Date of polling: April 6

Date of counting: May 2

Assam:

Elections to be held in three phases:

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

Last date of nomination: March 19

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

Dates of polling: March 27, April 1, April 6