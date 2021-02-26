TN, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam elections 2021: Full polling, counting schedule
New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission of India announced the elections to be held in four states and one Union Territory.
Following this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into force. Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will go to polls starting April 2021. The counting of votes for all the assemblies will held on May 2, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
Here is the full schedule:
|Kerala (140 seats)
Kerala:
Elections will be held in a single phase:
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22
Date of polling: April 6
Date of counting: May 2
Tamil Nadu:
Elections will be held in a single phase.
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
Last date of nomination: March 19
Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22
Date of polling: April 6
Date of counting: May 2
West Bengal:
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
Last date of nomination: March 19
Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22
Dates of polling: march 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, April 29
Puducherry:
Election will be held in a single phase
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
Last date of nomination: March 19
Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22
Date of polling: April 6
Date of counting: May 2
Assam:
Elections to be held in three phases:
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
Last date of nomination: March 19
Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22
Dates of polling: March 27, April 1, April 6