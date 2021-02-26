TN, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam elections 2021: Full polling, counting schedule

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission of India announced the elections to be held in four states and one Union Territory.

    Following this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into force. Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will go to polls starting April 2021. The counting of votes for all the assemblies will held on May 2, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

    Here is the full schedule:

    STATE / UT (number of seats) NUMBER OF PHASES POLLING DATES COUNTING DATE
    Tamil Nadu (234 seats) Single-phase April 6 2nd May
    Kerala (140 seats)
    Malappuram by-poll Single-phase April 6 2nd May West Bengal (294 seats) 8 Phase1- March 27,Phase 2- April 1,Phase 3- April 6,Phase 4- April 10,Phase 5- April 17 ,Phase 6- April 22,Phase 7- April 26,Phase 8- April 29 2nd May Assam (126 seats) 3 Phase 1- March 27,Phase 2- April 1,Phase 3- April 6 2nd May Puducherry (30 seats) Single-phase April 6 2nd May

    Kerala:

    Elections will be held in a single phase:

    Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

    Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

    Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

    Date of polling: April 6

    Date of counting: May 2

    Tamil Nadu:

    Elections will be held in a single phase.

    Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

    Last date of nomination: March 19

    Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

    Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

    Date of polling: April 6

    Date of counting: May 2

    West Bengal:

    Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

    Last date of nomination: March 19

    Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

    Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

    Dates of polling: march 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, April 29

    Puducherry:

    Election will be held in a single phase

    Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

    Last date of nomination: March 19

    Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

    Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

    Date of polling: April 6

    Date of counting: May 2

    Assam:

    Elections to be held in three phases:

    Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

    Last date of nomination: March 19

    Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

    Last date to withdrawn nomination: March 22

    Dates of polling: March 27, April 1, April 6

