YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN: 11 persons including children electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Thanjavur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thanjavur, Apr 27: As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday.

    The deceased included children.

    TN: 11 persons including children electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Thanjavur

    The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

    The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said.

    TN: 11 persons including children electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Thanjavur

    The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

    TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu electrocution

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 7:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X