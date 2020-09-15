YouTube
    TMC worker found dead in Malda

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 15: A 40-year-old Trinamool Congress worker was found dead in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

    The deceased was identified as Subodh Pramanik, a wood trader. He was a resident of Habibpur village in the district, they said.

    TMC worker found dead in Malda
    Representational Image

    Pramanik's body was found near his agricultural land where he had gone on Sunday evening, police said.

    Police have launched a probe into the matter as the TMC held the local BJP responsible for the killing.

    The BJP leadership, however, rubbished the allegations and blamed the TMC's internal feud as the reason behind the death.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
