  • search

TMC will save the nation says Mamata Banerjee

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for allegedly destroying key Indian institutions such as the CBI and the RBI.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) could play a vital role in saving the country from such destructions, the party supremo said.

    Also Read | AP, WB withdraw consent for CBI probe: Impact and what the law states

    "They (the NDA government) are destroying institutions. They are trying to change the way the RBI and the CBI function. The party that has made 'building statues' its poll agenda will itself become a statue after the coming Lok Sabha election," she told a party meeting here.

    Banerjee, who gave a call for a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here in January, said the saffron party is only interested in creating communal divisions by updating National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    "The TMC will not tolerate such exercises. The party will play a bigger role in the coming days to save the country from the BJP," she asserted.

    The CM also said that she would invite all opposition leaders to the TMC rally in January and put up a united fight against the BJP.

    Also Read | Andhra decision on CBI: Bengal follows suit, BJP sees 'grand alliance of corrupt parties'

    "BJP hatao, desh bachao will be our slogan at the rally," she stated.

    Referring to the BJP's scheduled 'rath yatra' in the state next month, Banerjee said, "The saffron party is organising a political 'yatra'. Our workers, on the other hand, will organise 'ekta yatra', aimed at uniting all communities.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee tmc slammed bjp cbi rbi west bengal chief minister

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue