TMC MP Sushmita Dev’s car vandalised in Tripura

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Oct 22: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev's car was vandalised by some people at Tripura today. Some persons who were involved Dev's party in political campaigning were injured in the incident.

Dev is overseeing the TMC's activities in Tripura and she has alleged that the BJP is behind the attack.

Visuals show a blue SUV with the TMC's election symbol and loudspeakers on the roof dented with multiple hits. Investigations are on.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 14:57 [IST]