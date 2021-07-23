YouTube
    TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from RS for remaining part of monsoon session

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 23: TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remaining period of the monsoon session after a motion moved by the government was passed by the House.

    Soon after the obituary references and laying of papers, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion for Sen''s suspension after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) member snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore those in the House on Thursday.

    TMC MP accuses Union Minister Hardeep Puri of verbally abusing him in Rajya SabhaTMC MP accuses Union Minister Hardeep Puri of verbally abusing him in Rajya Sabha

    The motion was passed by a voice vote and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Sen to leave the House.

    The TMC members protested and raised objection to the manner in which the motion was brought without listing it in the day''s business.

    TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray raised the issue of Sen being threatened by a minister, but the chairman said it happened after the House was adjourned.

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
    X