TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED tomorrow in coal smuggling case

Kolkata, Sep 05: Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the coal smuggling scam on Monday.

"I'm ready to face any investigation. If they can produce evidence against me, then there is no need to use ED and CBI against me. I am even ready to be hanged. Why aren't they bringing any proof in front of the public?," said Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday.



"I urge BJP leaders to sit with me for 5 mins. If I'm not able to expose them, I will not step foot into the political arena again. ED and CBI turn a blind eye when it comes to those caught on camera accepting bribes," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha and is also the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Few others linked to the case have also been summoned to appear on different dates next month, the officials said.

The case, filed under criminal sections of the (PMLA), was filed by the ED after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state''s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade.

He has been denying all charges.

Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 18:38 [IST]