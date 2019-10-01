TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joins BJP

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 01: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joins BJP on Tuesday at the Netaji Indoor Stadium at the scheduled event in presence of Party President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

After former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, this will a big catch for the saffron party in Bengal. The two-time TMC MLA, Dutta is a local strongman known for his organizational skills.

Earlier, the senior TMC leader and MLA met BJP leader Mukul Roy, fuelling speculation of his switch over to the saffron camp. BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Arvind Menon along with Roy also visited as a chief guest at the Ganesh Puja hosted by Dutta at his house in Salt Lake.