TMC demands ban on Dilip Ghosh's campaign over his 'more Sitalkuchis' remark

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Trinamool Congress has moved the Election Commission demanding a ban on West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's campaign in the state for the ongoing assembly elections over his remark on Cooch Behar's violence.

In it's complaint, TMC said Dilip Ghosh "justified such murders and threatened Bengal and its people of more such murders. By making remarks like "there will be more Sitalkuchis if naughty boys don't have", Dilip Ghosh "encouraged" similar spells of violence in the elections.

TMC also said that Dilip Ghosh's remarks also indicate that the Cooch Behar violence was "sponsored by the BJP and executed at the behest of the home minister".

What did Dilip Ghosh say?

Dilip Ghosh on Sunday courted fresh controversy by saying that more Cooch Behar-like killings may happen in the next phase of assembly elections if "naughty boys like the ones who died in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands.

Strongly reacting to the BJP leader''s statement, TMC demanded his arrest while the CPI(M) said the comment "unmasks the saffron party''s fascist face".

"Naughty boys received bullets at Sitalkuchi. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also," Ghosh said without elaborating on the phrase ''naughty boys''.

"The naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after seeing what happened in Sitalkuchi," he said, while addressing an election rally at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district.

Four persons died as CISF personnel opened fire after some people "attempted to snatch their rifles" while voting was underway in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area in the fourth phase on Saturday.