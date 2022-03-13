YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC, Congress councillors shot dead in separate incidents in West Bengal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Mar 13: Two elected councillors of the TMC and Congress were shot dead in separate incidents in Panihati and Jhalda areas of West Bengal on Sunday, police said. Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot at from a close range by unidentified motorcycle-borne youths while he was visiting a park on North Station Road in Agarpara in the evening, a police officer said.

    TMC, Congress councillors shot dead in separate incidents in West Bengal

    The councillor sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in the area where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that a police contingent has been deployed as the situation was tense. In Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district, four-time Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead by unidentified assailants, another police officer said. The councillor was shot at by three motorcycle-borne youths when he went for a walk near his residence in his ward number two in the evening, he said.

    Kandu, who slumped to the ground, was lifted up by locals even as the assailants escaped the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, where doctors declared him brought dead. Kandu had won from ward number two of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in last month's civic polls and was a popular leader in the area, Congress sources said.

    The verdict of the voters threw a hung board after recent polls in Jhalda Municipality, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and independents securing two seats. In Panihati, TMC secured a majority by bagging 33 of the 35 wards. Naihati's TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick said, "Anupam Dutta was a popular figure in the area and this was a pre-planned murder. I won't immediately blame the BJP but this is true that he had defeated a big-shot of the saffron party in the area and earned their wrath." Purulia's Congress leader Nepal Mahato said that the murder of his party councillor Tapan Kandu was political, and that he would be visiting the area soon. PTI

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal tmc politics

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 23:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X