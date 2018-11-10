Tipu Jayanti: BJP claims rift in coalition; protest erupts in Madikeri

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Speculations are rife about cracks within the alliance government as Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has decided to skip the state event to celebrate birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysuru's ruler, Tipu Sultan, on Saturday.

BJP has alleged that Kumaraswamy was skipping the Tipu Sultan celebrations event because of differences with the coalition partner.

While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt, the BJP tweeted.

CM @hd_kumaraswamy Missing!



While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 10, 2018

Many BJP legislators have asked the Congress-JD(S) government to not invite them for the function celebrating the 18th-century ruler's birth anniversary. The BJP and right-wing organisations believe that Tipu Sultan was a "bigot" and "anti-Hindu" even as the Congress honours him for fighting against the British.

Protests erupt; several detained



Meanwhile, hours before the celebrations on Saturday, protests broke out in Madikeri against the state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti event, with protesters and police personnel clashing. Congress' Brijesh Kalappa alleged that the protest was sponsored by the BJP. Section 144 has been imposed in the area after the protests.

Also Read Tipu Jayanti: CM to take rest, Karnataka on high alert

Security has been tightened in Madikeri town in the light of a shutdown called in the town against Saturday's Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The shutdown has been called by various organisations such as the BJP and the Codava National Council.The police have detained various groups members protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri.

BJP leaders raise slogans after being barred from entering venue of Coorg celebrations

The Coorg district administration on Saturday stopped BJP taluk panchayat members from entering the venue where Tipu Jayanti celebrations were ongoing, as they arrived without an invitation. Madikeri MLA MP Appachu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani and others even wore black clothes in protest.

Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, 21 others detained

The police detained Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah and 21 other leaders for obstructing Tipu Jayanti celebrations being organised by the area's taluk administration,

The previous Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, began celebrating "Tipu Jayanti" on November 10 every year since 2015, amid stiff opposition by the BJP, several Hindu organisations and some individuals. Widespread protests and violence had marred the celebrations during the first two years.

Also Read Anant Kumar Hegde not invited for Tipu Jayanti celebrations

Tipu was a ruler of Mysore and considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company.

He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces.

While BJP and some Hindu outfits see Tipu as a "religious bigot" and a "brutal killer", some Kannada outfits call him anti-Kannada, saying that he had promoted Persian at the cost of the local language.