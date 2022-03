Times Now-Veto exit poll predicts big win for BJP in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The Times Now-Veto exit polls have predicted 225 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Almost all exit polls have predicted that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The Times Now-Veto exit poll predicts 151 seats for the Samajwadi Party. The BSP is set to win 14 and the others 13 the exit polls also predict.

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 222-260 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The poll says that the SP will win around 135 to 165 seats, while the BSP would end up with 4 to 9 seats.

The exit poll says that the Congress would end up with just 1 to 3 seats, while the others would bag 3-4 seats.

The TV9 Marathi exit poll predicts 211 to 225 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The poll says that the SP would end up with 146 to 160 seats. In the case of the BSP, the exit poll says that it may win around 14 to 24, while the Congress may end up with just 4 to 6 seats in the state.

The India News exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The exit polls say that the BJP could end up with 222-260 seats in the mega state.

The exit poll predicts 135 to 165 seats for the Samajwadi Party while the BSP is expected to win 4 to 9 seats. The Congress on the other hand is predicted to win just 1 to 3 seats, the exit poll says.

The exit polls conducted by ETG Research says that the BJP is likely to return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The exit poll says that the ruling BJP is likely to bag 230 to 245 seats in the state.

The exit poll says that the SP and BSP will win 150-165 and 5-10 seats respectively. While the Congress would bag just 2 to 6 seats, while the others would win 2 to 6 seats.

Voting in UP was held in 7 phases with the last one coming to an end today. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The exit polls conducted by POLSTRAT says that the BJP is likely to win 211 to 225 seats. The exit poll said that the Samajwadi Party would win 116 to 160 seats.

The exit poll predicts 14 to 24 seats for the BSP and 4 to 6 for the Congress. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 312 seats while the SP bagged 47. The BSP won 19 while the Congress ended up with just 7 seats.

The MATRIZE exit poll says that the BJP may win, 262 to 277 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The exit poll predicts 119 to 134 for the Samajwadi Party and 7 to 15 for the BSP. The Congress on the other hand would end up with just 3 to 8 seats the exit polls state.

The P-MARQ exit polls predict 240 seats for the BJP in the 404 member assembly where the majority mark is 202.

The poll predicts 140 for the SP and 17 for the BSP. The INC and others are predicted to get 4 and 2 seats respectively, the exit poll also says.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the all important state. The BJP led a massive campaign in UP under the leadership of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several rallies in the state and experts say that his campaign could have made a big difference to the prospects of the BJP.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 20:48 [IST]