Time not right to bring petrol under GST: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Sep 17: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that petrol and diesel will not come under the ambit of GST.

"On the direction of court it was brought on to table but members spoke very clearly they do not want it to be included in GST," Sitharaman said.

"This will be reported to the high court as the GST Council felt it was not the time to bring petroleum products under the GST," she added.

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 20:36 [IST]