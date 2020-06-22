Time for India to be self-reliant without being xenophobic: Amar Bhushan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 22: With a heavy troop build up on both sides, the question is will India and China go to war.

The possibility of a war is remote former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia.

We need to talk simultaneously as well. There will be no full fledged war that would take place between the two countries. However we must also bear in mind that close to Ladakh, there is Tibet. The Chinese may have humbled the Tibetans, but they have not wiped out the resentment. Then there is Xinjiang and it is boiling. If the Chinese at all get beaten in some area, it will give them an impetus to rise. Hence they will not go in for any misadventure, Bhushan also says.

We need to keep building up. Our sad policy has always been that we never invested in defence, Once a situation was over, we did not use those years of peace to build our defence infrastructure, the former R&AW officer points out. We need to use peace times to build our capabilities. Let us not be in a situation where we have to depend on others, Bhushan also says.

The big lesson from all this is we need to be self-reliant, without being xenophobic. In the days to come China will for turning Nepal into a client state. They will give them infrastructure. We must ensure that we never relax our defence, Amar Bhushan further adds.

Amar Bhushan says that India must prepare as best as possible. We need to strengthen the build up on our side. Build our economy and take a long term view of making India self-reliant Bhushan also says.