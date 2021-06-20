Thunderstorm with light-moderate rain in parts of Delhi, UP: IMD

Petrol and diesel rates at record high; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 20: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms over parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikander Rao, Etah during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

At the Palam observatory, the maximum temperature was 35.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.9°C.

IMD forecast said that under the impact of Sunday's rains, temperature will reduce, but it will start rising from next week. It will, however, continue to remain below the 40 degree-mark.