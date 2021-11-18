Those who sent Anil Deshmukh to jail will pay the price: Sharad Pawar

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 18: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar hits out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led union government, saying those who played a role in getting former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to jail will pay the price for having done so.

When asked about Anil Deshmukh, Pawar said that former Mumbai police commissioner (Param Bir Singh), after making allegations against him has gone absconding and not coming forward to prove them, which is why the former minister was in jail.

He also said that "injustice" was done to former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in jail under judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Octogenarian Pawar is one of the senior-most politicians in the country and enjoys a good rapport with political parties across the board. It was due to his efforts that ideologically opposite Shiv Sena and Congress joined hands along with the NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 17:03 [IST]