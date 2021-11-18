YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Those who sent Anil Deshmukh to jail will pay the price: Sharad Pawar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 18: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar hits out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led union government, saying those who played a role in getting former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to jail will pay the price for having done so.

    Sharad Pawar

    When asked about Anil Deshmukh, Pawar said that former Mumbai police commissioner (Param Bir Singh), after making allegations against him has gone absconding and not coming forward to prove them, which is why the former minister was in jail.

    He also said that "injustice" was done to former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in jail under judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

    Octogenarian Pawar is one of the senior-most politicians in the country and enjoys a good rapport with political parties across the board. It was due to his efforts that ideologically opposite Shiv Sena and Congress joined hands along with the NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News  

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X