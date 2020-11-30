Those who leave BJP, will never live in peace: Sushil Modi

Patna, Nov 30: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the BJP is like "one-way traffic" and that those who leave the party never "live in peace".

Sushil Modi, who has been nominated as BJP candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, said that a person cannot leave the BJP once he or she joins the party.

Speaking to reporters, Modi said. "Our party BJP is like one-way traffic, you can come here but can't go from here. Those who leave BJP never live in peace. Though I am not part of the Bihar government, my soul dwells inside the current government. We shouldn't let our party become weak ever."

On Friday, the BJP named Modi its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in the state which has been lying vacant since October 8 following the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Election to the seat will take place on December 14 if the opposition coalition led by the RJD - Grand Alliance decides to field a candidate against Modi.

Modi, who served as Bihar deputy chief minister for close to 15 years, was not retained in the new Bihar cabinet after the recent Assembly polls and was replaced by two other BJP leaders - Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

Earlier, Modi had said that nobody could take away his post as party worker. "In the political life of 40 years, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me so much than any other person would have got it. In the future also, will fulfill whatever responsibility I get. No one can take away my post as party worker," he had said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.