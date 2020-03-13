  • search
    Those who conspired Delhi riots won’t be spared: Amit Shah

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that those responsible for the recent riots in Delhi will be brought to book irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliations.

    Replying to a short duration debate in Rajya Sabha on the riots, he said over 700 FIRs have been registered and more than 2,600 people arrested based on evidence.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    Those who are responsible for the violence and those who conspired to trigger the riots will be punished irrespective of their caste, religious and political affiliations, he added.

    He also said that the government was not running away from a debate on this issue but wanted a peaceful Holi.

    Giving details, Shah said a detailed scrutiny of videos of the riots is being done and driving licence, voter ID data are being used in facial identification software.

    Delhi riots were pre-planned, says HM Amit Shah; Oppn slams BJP

    He said that no Supreme Court guideline on privacy has been violated and no Aadhaar data has been used.

    He added that 1922 faces have been identified using facial identification software.

    He informed that 50 serious cases of murder, attacks on religious places, hospitals, and educational institutions being handed over to three SITs.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:51 [IST]
