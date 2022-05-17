Thomas Cup win: IAS officer trolled for sharing image on anti-mosquito racquet

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 17: Our shuttlers created history when they won the Thomas Cup in Bangkok. The win was made even more special as the Indian badminton team won against 14 time champions Indonesia.

    Thomas Cup win: IAS officer trolled for sharing image of anti-mosquito racquet
    India's team members pose with their nation flag after winning Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand.PTI Photo

    However a tweet by an IAS officer has enraged netizens. IAS officer, Somesh Upadhyay shared a picture of an anti-mosquito racquet on his Twitter profile and wrote, "Indonesians are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them."

    The racket that was shared by him is generally used in households to kill bugs.

    People took to Twitter and blasted the officer saying that his tweet was disrespectful and cheap. Many felt that he had demeaned the achievement of the Indian team.

    Low quality & manner of tweet. should I say we expect this from an IAS or we expect better IQ. Posting such WA forward for our Indian team is ridiculous .Humor is acceptable not when there is someones hard work & sweat involved. Shame.

    X