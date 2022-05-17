Tried ‘440 Volt’ Omelette? This street vendor’s super spicy recipe will surely blow your mind

Thomas Cup win: IAS officer trolled for sharing image on anti-mosquito racquet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: Our shuttlers created history when they won the Thomas Cup in Bangkok. The win was made even more special as the Indian badminton team won against 14 time champions Indonesia.

However a tweet by an IAS officer has enraged netizens. IAS officer, Somesh Upadhyay shared a picture of an anti-mosquito racquet on his Twitter profile and wrote, "Indonesians are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them."

Indonesian are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them. pic.twitter.com/rW01DMXyjN — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) May 15, 2022

The racket that was shared by him is generally used in households to kill bugs.

People took to Twitter and blasted the officer saying that his tweet was disrespectful and cheap. Many felt that he had demeaned the achievement of the Indian team.

This is absolutely in bad taste and insulting the hard work of our Badminton players. Coming from a civil servant that too — Anubrata Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@anubratach) May 16, 2022

Distasteful. Pls don't undermine our badminton players. — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) May 16, 2022

Low quality & manner of tweet. should I say we expect this from an IAS or we expect better IQ. Posting such WA forward for our Indian team is ridiculous .Humor is acceptable not when there is someones hard work & sweat involved. Shame.