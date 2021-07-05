This white peacock spreading its feathers and dancing is a show off

Is he saying something? Powerful image of leopard rescued in Assam goes viral

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

An intriguing image of a white peacock showing off its feathers has gone viral on the social media. The post has already got over 1 lakh views.

The video which is 13 second is truly mesmerising as the peacock shows of his feathers and also puts up dance.

The video has been liked over 9,000 times and re-tweeted 1.3k times with 152 comments. The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter. Check out some of the comments for the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Rattling to attract a mate. Interesting it’s called rattling. Last summer job, background 💃🏽 . 🤣🙏🏽🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/QzTDNAxNMD — Riti Chikkerur (@mom_omega) July 2, 2021

I want to have like this in my lawn. Char! Hehe — Beezy Besh 🐝 (@beezybesh) July 2, 2021

😲 I had no idea these existed. — Constance Istratescu (@bitterfruit_ci) July 3, 2021

Never Saw One Before! — Linda A Wright😷😷😷🤓🤓 (@LindaAWright3) July 3, 2021

I've never seen a white one. Thanks for sharing. — sparemom7 (@sparemom7) July 3, 2021

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 9:03 [IST]