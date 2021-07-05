This white peacock spreading its feathers and dancing is a show off
An intriguing image of a white peacock showing off its feathers has gone viral on the social media. The post has already got over 1 lakh views.
The video which is 13 second is truly mesmerising as the peacock shows of his feathers and also puts up dance.
White peacock showing off.. pic.twitter.com/dMwys9lqm9— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 2, 2021
The video has been liked over 9,000 times and re-tweeted 1.3k times with 152 comments. The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter.
Rattling to attract a mate. Interesting it’s called rattling. Last summer job, background 💃🏽 . 🤣🙏🏽🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/QzTDNAxNMD— Riti Chikkerur (@mom_omega) July 2, 2021
I want to have like this in my lawn. Char! Hehe— Beezy Besh 🐝 (@beezybesh) July 2, 2021
😲 I had no idea these existed.— Constance Istratescu (@bitterfruit_ci) July 3, 2021
Never Saw One Before!— Linda A Wright😷😷😷🤓🤓 (@LindaAWright3) July 3, 2021
I've never seen a white one. Thanks for sharing.— sparemom7 (@sparemom7) July 3, 2021