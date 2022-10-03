This video of commentary in Sanskrit during gully cricket is winning the internet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 03: A video of a boy making cricket commentary in Sanskrit during a gully cricket match is going viral on various social media platforms.

The 44-second-video shows uploaded on Twitter by a username Lakshmi Narayana B S shows two boys running as fast as they can while an excited commentator discusses the likely outcome of the ongoing game on the ground in fluent Sanskrit. This setting might mislead one into believing that some ritual is underway but the two men are players trying to score a quick run during a cricket match.

Sanskrit and cricket pic.twitter.com/5fWmk9ZMZy — lakshmi narayana B.S (@chidsamskritam) October 2, 2022

While we are accustomed to listening to cricket commentaries in English and Hindi, and regional languages in some cases, hearing the running commentary in Sanskrit is definitely a novel concept and the fluency have stunned netizens. The video has so far garnered more than 243,000 views and over 11,000 likes as of now.

Braving rains, Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering in Mysuru; video goes viral

'Amazing', wrote one user, while another commented,"This brings a smile to my face. Lindy, Wholesome and high culture.."

this is so amazing! — Shipra Joshi (@shipra_joshi03) October 2, 2022

Although I struggle with sanskrit, but its really one of the most technical language — 𝕯𝖎𝖕𝖆𝖐 (@akedkapid) October 3, 2022

संस्कृतभाषायां श्रुत्वा आनन्दः अभवत् 😊😊 — Atul Tiwari (@Atul_kumar143) October 3, 2022

The current generation might not be well versed with the Sanskrit language and consider it old-fashioned but this kind of initiative makes us realise how important it is to embrace our tradition.

Sanskrit is almost 5,000 years and is one of the oldest languages known in the world. Gradually, it is losing its importance. However, this viral video has once again made us realize its importance and keep them connected in to the tradition.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 17:10 [IST]