  • search
Trending Narendra Modi JeM Farooq Abdullah
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This picture of Diaper changing room in men's loo at B'luru airport is winning the internet

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 17: The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has garnered a whole lot of applause online after a Maldivian passenger posted photos of a baby diaper changing station inside the men's washroom. Many netizens had hailed the authorities' move as the right one in breaking gender stereotypes.

    A Twitter user, Ali Samhaan, spotted the station at the Bengaluru airport and tweeted about it.

    This picture of Diapar changing room in mens loo is winning the internet
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    "Saw this in Bangalore International airport men's room," Ali Samhaan tweeted with a thumbs-up emoticon.

    This Uber driver singing Kumar Sanu hit 'Nazar Ke Saamney' is winning the internet

    Meanwhile, his post has generated a debate on gender stereotypes on Twitter.

    "So what? Is that a task only for women? FYI men also do change baby's diapers," a user wrote in the comments section but Ali clarified that his tweet was indeed an "appreciation post." Several others praised the airport for introducing the facility.

    However, airport officials said that the diaper-changing station was introduced several years ago and many people use the facility daily.

    More BANGALORE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT News

    Read more about:

    bangalore international airport social media

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue