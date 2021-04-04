This new portal launched by IIM grad seeks to solve all major E-learning issues

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: From 'Experiential Learning' to emphasising on the mental health of students, this new portal launched by an IIM grad seeks to solve all major E-learning issues.

Q: What's Curious Minds Institute's vision? What is the problem it seeks to solve?

A: The Indian education system, since its inception has been modelled around marks, around memorizing notes like machines. We at Curious Minds Institute seek to change that by employing various means of 'experiential learning'. For instance, most e-learning platforms use animated graphics to depict scientific experiments.

As someone who has filed 12 patents till date, I know the importance of a student witnessing an actual experiment. We have substituted the graphics with live experiments which can easily be replicated at home using household items. I personally would like the change the mindset of those imparting education in this country as well. I'm not here to persuade anybody to buy my product. I'm just here to tell you how my product is different from the others, it's on the individual to buy it or no. When you develop that kind of interest in people, they understand what they are studying. We seek to do that.

Q: How is your platform different from the numerous e-learning platforms that are already competing in the market?

A: Apart from imparting education through experience as I've stated before, like our name suggests, we focus on making the minds of students curious. We focus on methods with instil a sense of 'want to know', in them. We emphasize most on the mental health of our students. E-learning limits the student to four walls and a screen, we are here to show how you can avoid the psychological impact it can have. This is something that no other platform offers.

Q: Were you always keen on teaching? What's your educational background?

A: I graduated from IIM Bangalore, after finishing up with my Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. While I did work with an MNC, I was always keen on teaching and having a genuine impact. Therefore I taught students for free since the lockdown was imposed before launching my platform.

Q: What would your message to prospective students be?

A: It's very simple. I'd like to sum that up in 2 lines. Don't study but study how to study and never neglect mental health.

Q: What's your opinion of the market at present?

A: I see a lot of emphasis on results and very little on the process it takes to achieve ones goal. There's also this misconception that one has to cater 18 out of 24 hours to be successful which is a myth. All we require is 5-6 hours of classes a week and 4-6 hours of post study to put a student onto the right path.

Q: Do you think our syllabi are too outdated?

A: Definitely not, all the successful people our country boasts of today studied the same syllabus more or less. It depends on the individual to realise that limiting yourself to the prescribed syllabus might get you scores but will make you suffer in the long run. Students should go beyond their syllabi to garner knowledge. Otherwise in this fast paced tech-savvy world, it doesn't take long for a generation to get outdated.