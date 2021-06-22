This monkey decided to take a ride on the Delhi Metro: Watch viral video

Footprints from at least six different species of dinosaur found

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

You are travelling by train only to turn around and see that a monkey is sitting next to you. How would you react?

Recently a monkey had managed to enter the Delhi Metro at the Akshardham station on the Blue Line.

The video of the monkey on the train has gone viral. The Delhi Metro Rai Corporation in a statement said that a video clip has gone viral on social media on June 19 2021, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line. The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station.

"In this connection, DMRC would like to appeal and advise passengers to refrain from encouraging, feeding or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation," the DMRC also said.

"In the past, DMRC had roped in services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys on being spotted at vulnerable stations, by mimicking a langur's voice," the statement also read.

The video of the monkey in the train has gone viral. Ajay Dorby on Twitter posted the video and asked, "what is happening DMRC. Many others have also posted funny comments on the video.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:50 [IST]