This kissing contest in Jharkhand kicks up political storm

A probe has been ordered into a kissing contest in Jharkhand which has kicked up a political row. A two member probe team headed by the sub-divisional magistrate visited Dumarai village and inquired from villagers about the event.

The event was organised by a JMM legislator on Saturday evening. The event was part of the various other events held as part of the Dumaria mela which is being organised for the past 37 years.

The legislator Simon Marandi who organised the contest said that this was part of an initiative to check growing cases of divorces and differences between the couples in the tribal community.

Activists of BJP farmers' wing and All Adivasi Youth and Students Union (AAYSU) on Tuesday staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of Marandi.

BJP leader and Pakur zila parishad chairperson Babudhan Murmu said the JMM legislators should apologise for the incident.

