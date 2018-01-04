This 29-year-old man claims Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother

A man has made a bizarre claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother. The claim was made by a 29-year-old from Andhra Pradesh.

According to his account, Aishwarya gave birth to him in 1988 via IVF. Interestingly in the year 1988, Aishwarya was 14 years old.

He told the media in Mangaluru last week, "I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017 (March), and my uncle's name in Aditya Rai."

Sangeeth, who does not have any proof of his claims, also alleged that his 'mother' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is separated from her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and is "living alone". "I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It's already 27 years since I am separated from my family, I miss her a lot. I don't want to go to Visakhapatnam, at least I want my mother's number so that I'll be free," he also said.

Further, he claimed that he did not speak about this earlier as he was manipulated by relatives. "I would have come out with this earlier, but I did not have all information. Now that I have all clear information, I have come out with this", he further added.

OneIndia News