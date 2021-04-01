Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination starts today: All you need to know

Shelf life of Covishield extended from 6 to 9 months by DGCI

New Delhi, Apr 01: Amidst a rising in Covid-19 cases across the country, the government will roll out the third phase of its vaccination drive from Thursday. All above the age of 45 years will be eligible for a vaccine shot.

The states and UTs were also advised to ensure that there was no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage, and that their distribution was based on consumption to avoid overstocking or under-stocking at cold chain points and CVCs.

The Centre also advised the states and UTs to maintain vaccine wastage at less than one per cent (current National Wastage Percentage being six per cent).

They were asked to ensure timely utilisation of available stock to avoid expiry of vaccines and update the vaccine consumption data on Co-WIN and eVIN portals.

Eligible candidates can make advance appointment through http://cowin.gov.in. The platform can be accessed via web or through a mobile application.

If you don't want to do this, you can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and go for on-site registration.

Where can I get the vaccine from?

Vaccines are available from Government and Private Health Facilities as notified, known as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

How much does the vaccine cost?

Currently, vaccination at government hospitals and clinics are free. However, vaccination at private hospitals will cost up to Rs. 250 per dose.

What are the side effects of the vaccine?

Some people may experience side effects such as tiredness, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, joint pain after getting vaccinated. These side effects are common and are likely to subside within a day or two.

Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration with Health Department?

No, the registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID-19 vaccine. Once registered, notification and information about the vaccine session date and time will be shared with the beneficiary. There will be a provision for walk-in to vaccination centres but they too would need to register on site before vaccination.

Any of the below mentioned ID with Photo may be produced at the time of registration:

Aadhaar Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport Pension Document

Voter ID

People with comorbidities will have to carry the certificate of comorbidities, in the format shared here by a registered medical practitioner.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.

A countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first, and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 to cover people above 60 and those in the age group of 45-59 but with specified co-morbid conditions.