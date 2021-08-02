Third COVID-19 wave: Best case scenario could be 1 lakh cases a day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: India is likely to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases as soon as August. The best case scenario would be 1 lakh cases a day and the worst would be 1.5 lakh according to a report.

Bloomberg while citing a report by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur respectively said that the the surge in cases would push a third wave and this may peak in August.

However the third wave is unlikely to be as brutal as the second when India reported 4 lakh plus cases daily.

"Our predictions are that the peak will come within a few days. As per current projections, we should hit 20,000 cases per day by the end of June. We will revise this as needed," Vidyasagar, a professor at IIT Hyderabad told Bloomberg.