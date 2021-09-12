New Covid-19 vaccine tracker coming soon: What we know so far

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 12: In a significant development, all adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine in the country.

Making the announcement the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted "Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first Covid-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment."

Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population.



Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment 👏 pic.twitter.com/pH89J7lhtF — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) September 12, 2021

A chart attached with the tweet stated that Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (6.26 lakh doses), Goa (11.83 lakh doses), Himachal Pradesh (55.74 lakh doses), Ladakh (1.97 lakh doses), Lakshadweep (53,499 doses), and Sikkim (5.10 lakh doses) are the states and UTs with 100 per cent eligible population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 22:04 [IST]