These social media platforms never respond to us: Supreme Court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the content being posted on the social media platforms.

Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna said that now anybody can start a channel on YouTube. These social media platforms never respond to us. They respond only to powerful people and not to ordinary persons or even institutions, the CJI said while adding that this is the reality.

Everything in this country is shown in a communal angle. This will show badly on the country, the CJI said while adding that there is no control over web portals. They can publish anything, CJI Ramanna also said.

The court also expressed concern over the web portals and YouTube channels running amuck with fake news and slandering of reputations in the absence of a regulatory mechanism.

Everything shown in a section of the private media bears a communal tone. Ultimately this country is going to get a bad name. Did you attempt to regulate these private channels, the court asked Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta.

Mehta on his part informed the court that the Centre has come out with the new Information and Technology Rules, which take care of the issues flagged by the court. However many petitions have been filed in the High Courts challenging the new rules. Mehta also told the court that a plea has been filed to transfer all these cases to the Supreme Court.

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:47 [IST]