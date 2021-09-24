These Films Breaks the All Time Box office Records in Bollywood

By Anuj Cariappa

There are many Bollywood movies that are blockbusters of all time as per the box office collection in India and around the globe. Whenever a big-budget movie releases, all the audience's eyes go to the box office collection and ratings about the movie, whether it will break the previous box office collection record or not.

Here are some of highest-grossing Hindi films that break record in the box office are :

Dangal

This film was released on 23rd December 2016 and won several awards at the 62 film fare awards. The director of this film was Nitesh Tiwari. The cast are Amir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saniya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim. The box office collection of this film is Rs.386.68 Crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

This film released on 28 April 2017 in three different languages which are directed by S.S. Rajamouli became the highest-grossing film of the decade with Rs. 510.99 crore at the Indian box office. The amazing cast of this film was Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Satya Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sanju

This film was released on 29 June 2018 which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani that became a blockbuster as it hit 342.53 crore in the box office collection. As it is the biopic of Sanjay Dutt narrated by Ranbir Kapoor narrating a real-life controversial story of the megastar Sanjay Dutt.

PK

As here' has another Amir Khan movie helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, as this movie raised many provoking thoughts and a lot of controversy with its plot. This movie was released on 19th December 2014 and collected 340.8 crores in the box office collection and Pk was the first film to enter the 300 crores club in 2014.

Tiger Zinda Hai

This film released on 22 December 2017 is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The main cast of this film was Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is a sequel to yet another blockbuster movie Ek Tha Tiger. The collection of this film is 339.16 crore at the box office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan



This film was released on 17 July 2015 which is directed by Kabir Khan. The main cast o9f this film was Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This movie portrays Salman differently from his usual roles and the collection of this movie is 320.34 crore.

War

This film was released on 2 October 2019 which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is an action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The box office collection of this movie was 317.91 crore. War had the right amount of action, drama, and romance, this made huge box office success in 2019.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 20:01 [IST]