These countries have banned UK travel over new Covid-19 strain concerns

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 22: Several countries have banned or will ban flights and travellers from the UK after the British government said on Sunday that the spread of a more-infectious new strain of the coronavirus was now "out of control".

The new strain can reportedly be transmitted from one person to another much faster than the previous one and it might even compromise vaccines if they are not effective against it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers.

Here are the countries that have announced travel bans so far:

Argentina has banned flights from the UK. It said the last flight from the UK would arrive in the country on Monday.

Belgium banned flights from the UK for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday.

Bulgaria said flights to and from the UK would be suspended from midnight Sunday until January 31.

Canada is banning all UK flights for 72 hours.

Colombia will suspend all flights to the UK.

Croatia said it would temporarily suspend passenger air traffic from the UK for 48 hours.

Denmark has suspended flights from the UK for 48 hours starting Monday at 09:00 GMT.

France has banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours, including journeys "related to goods transport by road, air, sea or rail".

Germany halted all air links with the UK from midnight on Sunday, with the ban initially slated to last until December 31. Cargo flights will be exempt.

Hong Kong will ban flights from the UK over new coronavirus strain.

Italy has blocked flights from Great Britain and the "entry into Italy of people who have stayed there during the last 14 days". The new strain has been found in one person in Italy who recently returned from the UK.

India announced a suspension of all flights originating from the UK to the country until the end of the year, the aviation ministry said in a tweet.

Iran has ordered flights from the UK suspended for two weeks.

Ireland has banned all flights arriving from the UK from midnight Sunday for at least 48 hours.

Israel said it was barring entry to foreign citizens travelling from the UK, Denmark and South Africa.

Kuwait has added the UK to a list of "high-risk" nations and banned flights.

Morocco banned all flights to the UK beginning on Sunday.

All passenger flights from the UK to the Netherlands have been banned until January 1, the Dutch government said. It later banned ferry passengers as well.

Poland will be suspending flights from the UK starting from midnight on Monday.

Portugal is suspending flights from the UK from Tuesday.

Spain will ban all travellers from the UK except Spanish nationals and residents from entering the country from Tuesday.

Switzerland has stopped flights until further notice.

Turkey said flights from the UK, Denmark - where nine cases of the new strain have been detected - the Netherlands and South Africa will be suspended.