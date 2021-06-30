These breathtaking images from Kerala will blow you away

Every year on June 30 World Social Media Day is celebrated. Social media plays a very important role. It not only helps you stay in touch with your friends and family, but also gives very important updates on the happenings around the world.

Among the many who shared posts to mark Social Media Day, Kerala Tourism shared some breathtaking images which will leave you spell-bound.

"It's #SocialMediaDay and we'd love to get your feedback. Posted below are photos from four popular destinations. Let us know in the comments below which photo inspires you to pack your bag and travel, once restrictions are relaxed. #keralatourism," Kerala Tourism said on Twitter.

It’s #SocialMediaDay and we’d love to get your feedback. Posted below are photos from four popular destinations. Let us know in the comments below which photo inspires you to pack your bag and travel, once restrictions are relaxed. #keralatourism pic.twitter.com/eWBjftEeC4 — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) June 30, 2021

The posts has got good traction and has been liked over 350 times. One user wrote, "I mean they all do, but especially Wayanad, because I have been there once and would love to go back, wrote one user.

Another wrote, "nfact, all 4 are very tempting.

Varkala looks very inviting as i have not been there as yet. Munroe Island is next. You are tempting a lot when the movement is restricted."

