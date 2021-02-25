There was a time when Assam was known for violence, PM Modi changed that: Shah

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new development did not start just in Assam but in the entire northeast.

There was a time when Assam was known for violence and agitation, but PM Modi did everything to bring prestige to Assam, Shah said at a rally in Nangaon. He further said that it was the Modi government that conferred the Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika.

The Home Minister also said that Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had made great contributions. He was given the Padma Bhushan under the regime of PM Modi.

Shah said that Congress has a system in which they are seen only during the elections. They keep roaming the lanes of Delhi and will be seen only as elections approach. Shah also reminded that it was the Congress that fired bullets on the youth of Assam during the Assam Movement.

To make Congress win, agitators are contesting under different names to cut into BJP's votes. Their aim is to make Congress win. Everyone knows that they cannot form the government. In fact they themselves too know it, the Home Minister also said.