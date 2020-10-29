There is anarchy in Bengal says Jagdeep Dhankar after meeting Shah

New Delhi, Oct 29: After a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government on issues ranging from law and order to political violence.

Dhankhar leaving for Delhi on Wednesday Dhankhar tweeted that he would meet Amit Shah.

The Bengal governor said the Home Minister had discussed in detail with him the law and order situation in West Bengal, several issues related to the common people, various other issues in the state, Dhankhar said in a press conference in New Delhi.

Slamming the Bengal govt Dhankar said, "I could never imagine that there could be such abdication of authority by senior members of IAS and IPS. We have a state security advisor who is a retired DGP, what does he do? Is he is there out to carry out political acts?"

On spreading the terrorism activities in the Mamata Banerjee-led state Dhankar raised questions saying, "What do we have in West Bengal? Al-Qaeda, spreading its fangs, people being arrested. We have illegal bomb-making factory and bombs are freely flying in every event, being carried in an ambulance. What are these people doing?"

Following the governor's attack on the state government, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee tweeted that the counter-governor was the BJP's 'loudspeaker'.

Kalyan asked, "Did the governor go to meet the home minister or the BJP leaders?" "The governor has done this at least 99 times before," Kalyan wrote. This is the 100th time. He went to Delhi with garbage full of lies. Kalyan also called Dhankhar a 'scandal of Raj Bhavan'.

Dhankar also has accused the Banerjee govt is not ready to any talks. He alleged that he once had written a letter to the DG of the state police asking him to answer a question.

But he got two lines meaningless letter in reply from the DG. The Chief Minister went straight to the meeting to save him, alleged Dhankhar. "I am shocked and ashamed of the state government's behavior," he said.

According to sources, the governor has informed Shah in detail about all these issues. He reportedly expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. He also expressed doubts about the smooth conduct of the assembly elections in the presence of state administration bureaucrats.