The wax museum in Ludhiana now has Kejriwal statue

Madhuri Adnal

Ludhiana, Feb 16: A 'Prabhakar's Wax Museum' in Ludhiana which grabbed headlines for all the wrong reason, now has a statue of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP senior leader and national convener, who is all set to take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time today.

Delhi CM's statue was installed at the 'Prabhakar's Wax Museum'. People were seen posing with the statue. Take a look:

In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which was floated in November 2012, retained power with a scintillating win in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls, trouncing its main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle that took place in the midst of anti-CAA protests.

This eerie wax statues from Prabhakar's Wax Museum in Punjab also has statues of more than 52 personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mother Teresa, Michael Jackson, Barack Obama, and Kapil Sharma.

There is an beautiful story behind this wax statue that made most people who may have laughed at Prabhakar's two-decade-long work do a double take.

In 2000, after artist Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar had visited Madame Tussauds, after which he aspired to open his own wax museum. In 2005, Prabhakar started his museum that now houses over 52 famous personalities' statues, with new additions every year.

Since many of these statues hardly looked like the real-life personalities they were meant to replicate, Twitterati came up with creative captions at the man's work - via a host of witty and biting comebacks.

However, not many paid attention to the fact that Prabhakar's Wax Museum is a private museum. It is entirely run on the initiative of one person.

Making wax statues is a complex process and requires years of training under qualified guidance.

Prabhakar's work is infact a product of his passion, and whatever resources were available to him.