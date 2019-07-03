The terrorist vs terrorist battle gets uglier in Kashmir and why we must rejoice

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: Last week there was a major development in Jammu and Kashmir. The Hizbul Mujahideen had lured a deserter and gunned him down.

Adil Ahmed Dar was killed by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen at Wagahama, Bijbehara.

Dar had conveyed that he was joining the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. He was however told that he would need to return the weapon. Dar, obliged and when he went to return the weapon, he was shot dead. He failed to realise that the Hizbul Mujahideen had set a trap for him.

In the backdrop of these developments, a relatively new outfit called the Islamic State Hind has issued an open warning to the Hizbul and Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The outfit in a bid to avenge the killing of Dar speaks about the cowardly way in terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen gunned him down.

This group further goes on to call the entire leadership of the Hurriyat Conference as incompetent. Further it also says that the Hizbul Mujahideen is being led by Riyaz Naikoo, who is a 'useless.'

Security agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments. OneIndia, it may be recalled had reported that this scenario is very reminiscent of the 1990s.

That was a period when incidents of terror had started to reduce in the Valley. A similar pattern was witnessed back then, when terrorists fought against terrorists. An officer part of counter-terror operations tells OneIndia that this indicates a sign of defeat. The high rate at which they are getting killed or cornered has disturbed the unity and the blame game has begun, the officer also explains.

Back in the 1990s, the fight was between the Hizbul and Al-Jihad, which was ranked number 3 in the Valley. Like the 2019 scenario, back in the 1990s, terrorist groups had started blaming each other and were trying hard to mark their geographical spread in the Valley.

The terrorists of the Al-Jihad had several run in with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials that the terrorists of both these groups fought openly and violently. The fights were largely in North Kashmir. Back then too statements were being issued against each other and the killings had increased. This time around too the killings have begun, but the platform to vent their anger is the social media.

The Indian Army and other security forces in Kashmir have been relentless in their battle against terrorists. The Army has undertaken a major clean up act in the Valley and has already gunned down nearly 100 terrorists including top commanders this year alone.

There is a clear signal that terrorism is coming down drastically in the Valley, officials say. There is a fight for space and supremacy that has not cropped up between terrorist groups and hence one is witnessing a battle between each other. It is very similar to the 1990s, when terrorist groups openly fought against each other, the official also said.

Recently, an undated conversation between two Zakir Musa and Abu Dujana was released in which they are heard speaking about the role of the Pakistan Army and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Dujana and Musa who were part of the Al-Qaeda inspired, Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were killed in separate encounters in the Valley. Dujana who was initially part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba quit the outfit and joined the Musa led AGH. Musa had formed the AGH after a fall out with the leadership of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

In the conversation released by Al-Sindh, the two are heard discussing the role of the ISI in the Kashmir battle. They say that the ISI wants to run shop in Kashmir and is only interested in land.

Further, Dujana is heard saying that the terrorists who come to Kashmir from Pakistan are in reality Pakistani soldiers without uniform. They are not here to fight for the cause of Kashmir, but are only interested in grabbing land, they say.

Further they say that they must fight for the people of Kashmir as this is the will of Allah.

The ISI cannot be trusted in this fight, they say, while citing the example of Ilyas Kashmiri, who fought against the ISI after realising what their real designs were.

I won't let this happen to my people, Musa says. Even after I die, my thought must linger on he also says.