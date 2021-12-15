The most admired men and women of 2021

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ranked 8th on the list of the world's top 20 most admired men, in YouGov's international survey this year. The prime minister is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

Brack Obama has retained the top position, while philanthropist Bill Gates remaining second among men, followed by Chinese premier Xi Jinping. This year the survey included more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

World's Most Admired Men 2021

Barack Obama

Bill Gates

Xi Jinping

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jackie Chan

Elon Musk

Lionel Messi

Narendra Modi

Vladimir Putin

Jack Ma

Warren Buffett

Sachin Tendulkar

Donald Trump

Shahrukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Pope Francis

Imran Khan

Virat Kohli

Andy Lau

Joe Biden

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world's most admired woman for the third consecutive year. Pakistani human rights ac Malala Youtivist safzai and actor Priyanka Chopra have have made it to the top 10 in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th and 10th respectively.

World's Most Admired Women 2021

Michelle Obama

Angelina Jolie

Queen Elizabeth II

Oprah Winfrey

Scarlett Johansson

Emma Watson

Taylor Swift

Angela Merkel

Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra

Kamala Harris

Hillary Clinton

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sudha Murty

Greta Thunberg

Melania Trump

Lisa

Liu Yifei

Yang Mi

Jacinda Ardern

Notably, US president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Thai rapper Lisa (of Blackpink fame), and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern are the new entries for the top 20 position this year.

