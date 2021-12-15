YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The most admired men and women of 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ranked 8th on the list of the world's top 20 most admired men, in YouGov's international survey this year. The prime minister is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Brack Obama has retained the top position, while philanthropist Bill Gates remaining second among men, followed by Chinese premier Xi Jinping. This year the survey included more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

    World's Most Admired Men 2021

    • Barack Obama
    • Bill Gates
    • Xi Jinping
    • Cristiano Ronaldo
    • Jackie Chan
    • Elon Musk
    • Lionel Messi
    • Narendra Modi
    • Vladimir Putin
    • Jack Ma
    • Warren Buffett
    • Sachin Tendulkar
    • Donald Trump
    • Shahrukh Khan
    • Amitabh Bachchan
    • Pope Francis
    • Imran Khan
    • Virat Kohli
    • Andy Lau
    • Joe Biden

    Meanwhile, Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world's most admired woman for the third consecutive year. Pakistani human rights ac Malala Youtivist safzai and actor Priyanka Chopra have have made it to the top 10 in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th and 10th respectively.

    World's Most Admired Women 2021

    • Michelle Obama
    • Angelina Jolie
    • Queen Elizabeth II
    • Oprah Winfrey
    • Scarlett Johansson
    • Emma Watson
    • Taylor Swift
    • Angela Merkel
    • Malala Yousafzai
    • Priyanka Chopra
    • Kamala Harris
    • Hillary Clinton
    • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
    • Sudha Murty
    • Greta Thunberg
    • Melania Trump
    • Lisa
    • Liu Yifei
    • Yang Mi
    • Jacinda Ardern

    Notably, US president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Thai rapper Lisa (of Blackpink fame), and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern are the new entries for the top 20 position this year.

    More YEAR ENDER News  

    Read more about:

    year ender Unforgettable 2021

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 22:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X