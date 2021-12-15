The most admired men and women of 2021
New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ranked 8th on the list of the world's top 20 most admired men, in YouGov's international survey this year. The prime minister is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.
Brack Obama has retained the top position, while philanthropist Bill Gates remaining second among men, followed by Chinese premier Xi Jinping. This year the survey included more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.
World's Most Admired Men 2021
- Barack Obama
- Bill Gates
- Xi Jinping
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Jackie Chan
- Elon Musk
- Lionel Messi
- Narendra Modi
- Vladimir Putin
- Jack Ma
- Warren Buffett
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Donald Trump
- Shahrukh Khan
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Pope Francis
- Imran Khan
- Virat Kohli
- Andy Lau
- Joe Biden
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world's most admired woman for the third consecutive year. Pakistani human rights ac Malala Youtivist safzai and actor Priyanka Chopra have have made it to the top 10 in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th and 10th respectively.
World's Most Admired Women 2021
- Michelle Obama
- Angelina Jolie
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Oprah Winfrey
- Scarlett Johansson
- Emma Watson
- Taylor Swift
- Angela Merkel
- Malala Yousafzai
- Priyanka Chopra
- Kamala Harris
- Hillary Clinton
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Sudha Murty
- Greta Thunberg
- Melania Trump
- Lisa
- Liu Yifei
- Yang Mi
- Jacinda Ardern
Notably, US president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Thai rapper Lisa (of Blackpink fame), and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern are the new entries for the top 20 position this year.