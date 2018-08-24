  • search

The many facets of Rahul Gandhi gives meme makers a field day

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany as part of the party's efforts to reach out to the NRI community ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, spent some time at Bundastag- the German Parliament.

    His pictures at the historical building in Berlin published by Congress' official handle went viral on the Internet. And now, Twitter is flooded with the Congress president in mugshots and ignoring things in relatable situations.

    So, here are the best memes doing rounds on social media:

    Twitterati finds it funny

    Oops.

    Not me.

    A meme maker on Twitter posted,'Friends after dinner*Friends after dinner*

    Bill Kaun Bharega?

    Friends.''

    Shots fired.

    A parody account, Sir Ravindra Jadeja posted on Twitter,''Tell Me One Reason We Should Vote For You To Make You PM Of India?

    Rahul Gandhi:.''

    Ouch

    Another twitter user said,''Public farts are the best.''

    'When people ask Rahul Gandhi what is your visions for India's future?'

    One of the best meme was when one of the Twitter user posted.''That reaction when people of india ask from @RahulGandhi what is your visions for India's future.''

    'Me when my mom starts talking about my marriage'

    Popat

    The ultimate shot fired by the BJP Karnataka account

    Even Congress' main rival BJP, too, wasted no time in taking a dig at the party chief.

    congress rahul gandhi twitter meme

