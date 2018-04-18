The man who has not missed a single Karnataka election since the first in 1952

He has not missed a single Karnataka election. This is H S Doreswamy, the freedom fighter who turned 100 last week. Despite witnessing each and every election, Doraiswamy has contested just once.

It was in 1951 when he fought the corporation elections and lost by a solitary vote. He is married to Lalithamma and the couple has never missed an election.

Doraiswamy is still very active. Be it the fight for independence or the recent Steel Bridge Beda protest. He has taken an active part in all such movements. This year too he would vote along with his wife Lalithamma.

Doraiswamy contested from the Kalasipalya ward in 1951. He conducted an active door-to-door campaign. However after he lost by one vote, he decided never to take the electoral plunge every again. He, however, keeps himself abreast with the happenings and is always available when there is a cause.

Karnataka election history:

The first election was held in 1952 to the Mysore Legislative Assembly. Between the years 1952 and 1957 there were three chief ministers- Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Kadidal Manjappa, S Nijalingappa.

The next election to be held was in 1957. In all, there have been 14 elections in Karnataka. The one being held this year in 2018 would be the 15th election.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day