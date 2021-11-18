The Great Khali meets Arvind Kejriwal, extends support for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab

I visit temples as I'm Hindu, no one must have objections, says Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Nov 18: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ''The Great Khali'' met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and extended support to Aam Aadmi Party, in a big boost ahead of the crucial state polls.

Taking to twitter, Kejriwal wrote "Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done in Delhi on electricity, water, school and hospital. Now that we have done all this work in Punjab too, we will change Punjab together."

ਪੂਰੀ ਦੁਨੀਆ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਰੈਸਲਰ 'ਦ ਗ੍ਰੇਟ ਖ਼ਲੀ' ਜੀ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਜ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਹੋਈ। ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਜਲੀ-ਪਾਣੀ, ਸਕੂਲ-ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਸੰਦ ਆਏ। ਹੁਣ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਕੰਮ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਕਰਨੇ ਨੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਲਾਂਗੇ। pic.twitter.com/nxf9EsW5ZL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 18, 2021

The meeting holds significance as Punjab's assembly elections are due early next year. Although Khali hails from Dhiraina in Himachal Pradesh, he currently lives in Punjab and has a considerable influence on people.

The AAP is going all out to win the battle and has already promised free 300 units of power to the people of the State if it forms the next government.

The Kejriwal-party has aleady announced its first list of 10 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. All of the 10 candidates are sitting MLAs.

Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, has been given ticket from Dirba seat, while Aman Arora will contest from Sunam assembly constituency.

Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon seat and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo.

Jai Kishan Roudi has been given ticket from Garhshankar seat, Manjit Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Budhram from Budhlada, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala, and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

In 2017, the AAP had emerged as the main opposition party in the state after winning 20 out of the 117 assembly seats. The Congress had won 77 while an alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP won 18 seats.