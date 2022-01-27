The first India-Central Asia Summit has 3 goals: PM Modi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format to deliberate on steps to take forward relations to newer heights as well as the evolving regional security situation.

Speaking at the event, the Indian Prime Minister said that India has deep relations with all of the Central Asian countries and Kazakhstan has become an important partner in India's energy security. He also expressed condolences at the recent loss of lives in Kazakhstan due to violent unrest.

The PM said that the first India-Central Asia Summit has three goals. Modi said, "First is to make it clear that mutual cooperation between India and Central Asia is necessary for regional security and prosperity. I want to make it clear that Central Asia is central to India's vision of an integrated&stable neighbourhood

The second goal of today's meeting is to give an effective structure to our cooperation, which will pave the way for the establishment of a platform for regular interaction among all stakeholders: PM Modi at the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit."

He added, "The third goal is to prepare an ambitious roadmap for our cooperation, which will enable us to adopt an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation."

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 17:17 [IST]