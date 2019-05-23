  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The Congress scored a 0 in these 15 states/UTs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The BJP trounced the Congress and returned to power with a resounding majority. The Congress on the other hand would have plenty of soul searching to do as it managed to win in just 52 seats.

    The other big news on the Congress front was Rahul Gandhi losing Amethi to the BJP's Smriti Irani. The Congress performance was poor in several states, but there were a huge number of states, where it failed to open its account. In states such as Rajasthan, the BJP came back hard with a 100 per cent strike rate after losing the assembly elections held last year.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    What went wrong for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?

    States where the Congress failed to open its account:

    • Delhi
    • Gujarat
    • Andhra Pradesh
    • Rajasthan
    • Haryana
    • Himachal
    • Uttarakhand
    • Arunachal Pradesh
    • Odisha
    • Tripura
    • Manipur
    • Mizoram
    • Daman and Diu
    • Dadra Nagar Haveli
    • Chandigarh
    lok-sabha-home

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress lok sabha elections 2019 bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+1353354
    CONG+09090
    OTH09898
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyWT
    BJP3537
    JDU77
    OTH1111
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM1717
    SDF1515
    OTH00
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyWT
    BJD112112
    BJP2323
    OTH1111
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyWT
    YSRCP151151
    TDP2323
    OTH11
    Full Results

    WON

    Dr. Sanjeev Kumar - YSRCP
    Kurnool
    WON
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue