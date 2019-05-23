The Congress scored a 0 in these 15 states/UTs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: The BJP trounced the Congress and returned to power with a resounding majority. The Congress on the other hand would have plenty of soul searching to do as it managed to win in just 52 seats.

The other big news on the Congress front was Rahul Gandhi losing Amethi to the BJP's Smriti Irani. The Congress performance was poor in several states, but there were a huge number of states, where it failed to open its account. In states such as Rajasthan, the BJP came back hard with a 100 per cent strike rate after losing the assembly elections held last year.

States where the Congress failed to open its account:

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Himachal

Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh

Odisha

Tripura

Manipur

Mizoram

Daman and Diu

Dadra Nagar Haveli

Chandigarh