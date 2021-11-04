Inspired by TV series students use acid to decompose body of a woman in France

The Changing Manual of Leadership: Latest on Pos Poss is talk by Sajith Sivanandan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 04: The changes that the pandemic brought to this world is huge. It has impacted every sphere of life. The new world requires a new leadership model to move forward and get out of the stalemate that the pandemic has imposed.

This is where, a talk by Sajith Sivanandan, Managing Director and Business Head, Payments and Next Billion User Initiatives, Asia Pacific - Google, becomes topical and contextual.

Sajith Sivanandan will address the 12th edition of the renowned Pos Poss Global Talk Series on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7 pm IST. He will speak on the subject "The Changing Manual of Leadership".

In this dual role at Google, Sajith is overseeing the strategy, growth, partnerships and business operations of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives in the region. Before assuming this position, he led the payments and NBU business in India since 2018 and helped scale Google Pay in India.

Sajith has been associating with Google since 2007 and done multiple country and regional roles including setting up Google's operations in Malaysia in 2011. His participation will give an additional edge to the Pos Poss Global Talks.

Pos Poss is a talk series launched by Mission Better Tomorrow, a collective of professionals committed to taking up social change making initiatives. Pos Poss is about spreading Positivity (Pos) and exploring Possibilities (Poss).

P. Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police and Director of Social Policing Department, has been the inspiration behind starting this talk series. Mr. Vijayan has to his credit many change making programmes like Student Police Cadets, Our Responsibility to Children and Punyam Poonkavanam that won international and national accolades.

The Pos Poss Global Talks had Nobel laureates Kailash Satyarthi and Prof. Muhammed Yunus, visionaries and authors like Sam Pitroda, Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar IPS, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Amb. T.P. Sreenivasan, media persons like Sagarika Ghosh, national award winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi and legendary singer Usha Uthup among others as speakers on various topics related to Positivity and Possibilities.

The talk will be held on Zoom platform and will be streamed live on social media channels of Mission Better Tomorrow.

The links to the show are

Zoom

Meeting ID: 889 1747 5443

Passcode: 123123

YouTube

http://youtube.com/mbtunited

Facebook

http://facebook.com/mbtunited

Instagram

http://instagram.com/mbtunited

Dailyhunt

http://bz.dhunt.in/j4Sij?s=a&uu=0xf8f736638f3ec72a&ss=wsp

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 11:38 [IST]