The brutalities committed on Hindus by the Rohingyas is a well known fact

New Delhi, Apr 18: The Delhi BJP claimed that the Rohingyas and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are behind the Jahangirpuri violence.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged on Sunday that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants while an AAP MLA said it was wrong to target one community.

While these claims will be verified by the police, the fact of the matter is that the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are part of the larger ploy to undertake activities that would hurt the country.

There are an estimated 40,000 Rohingyas who live in India and all of them had fled Myanmar following the violence that broke out there. The question is whether India can afford to keep them.

It is nothing but a ticking time bomb and amidst the huge humanitarian crisis involving the Rohingya Muslims, there is a lurking danger which India must now start taking very seriously, an official tells OneIndia.

The links to terror outfits, hawala transactions among others have often been quoted by our Intelligence Bureau on several occasions. A 2019 incident that took place in Jammu has only raised concerns about the kind of dealings that the Rohingyas are into and how they have become a front for illegal activity.

The police had in August 2019 picked up three members of a Rohingya family for questioning after Rs 30 lakh in cash was recovered from them. The cash was found at a jhuggi in the Channi Himmat area of Jammu city. Investigations have shown that the cash belonged to Ismail and Noor Alam, who had left for Bangladesh last Monday.

The writing has been on the wall and the killing of Chotta Burmi in Kashmir clearly indicated the close association that the Rohingya Muslims have with terror groups. Burmi was killed in an encounter along with a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. It was Burmi who was part of the Rohingya terror group, Aqa Mul Mujahideen who once shared the dais with Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

In 2010, a note prepared by the Research and Analysis Wing said that the Rohingyas had become soft target and terror groups would use them.

Further it was also revealed that the terror groups operating in India including the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) (JMB) is in close contact with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). A report in 2018 gad sad that the ARSA would sow fear among the Hindus. Further the outfit also attacked Hindus at the Cha Maung Seik in 2017 in which 99 Hindus were brutally killed.

The ARSA cadres rounded up Hindu men, women and children, blindfolded them and killed them. Only 8 Hindu women and their children were spared after they agreed to convert to Islam.

The role of the Rohingyas and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were also found in the Bodhgaya blasts. The official cited above said that it becomes clear that many of the Rohingyas who have sought refuge in India are being used by terror groups and Islamic radicals to undertake violence in India.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 9:31 [IST]