The British Royal family’s succession line

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: Charles has become the new king of Britain following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. She passed away in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Queen was the sixth female to ascend the throne in February 1952 after the death of her father King George VI. She was also the longest reigning monarch in British history and served for over 70 years.

With Charles the Queen's eldest son immediately ascended to the throne that puts his elder son William first in line for the throne. Let us take a look at British royal family's line of succession.

King Charles III: He was the longest serving British monarch in-waiting

Prince William, Duke of Cornwall: He is the first born child to Charles and late Princess Diana

Prince George: He is the son of Prince William

Princess Charlotte: She is third in line to the throne

Prince Louis: The son of Prince Harry and Meghan, he is fourth in line

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: The son of Charles and Diana, he is fifth in line

Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 11:03 [IST]